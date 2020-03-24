CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $14.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $29.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.02 million, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

