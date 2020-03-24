D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

