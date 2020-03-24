DA Davidson Cuts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 211,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

