DAEX (DAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $914,463.75 and $1.61 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.01 or 0.03947517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037935 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

