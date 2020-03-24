Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, YoBit and Gatecoin. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.02633802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00183865 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, AirSwap, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.