Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:DAN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Dana by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 726,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

