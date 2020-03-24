Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Danone alerts:

BN traded down €2.90 ($3.37) on Tuesday, hitting €55.84 ($64.93). 3,621,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.51 and a 200-day moving average of €73.11. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.