DAO.Casino (BET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,570.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $68,570.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 149% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.74 or 0.98347080 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012709 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

