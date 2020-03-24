DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $3,189.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

