Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $413.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $433.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

DSKE opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 623,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Daseke by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

