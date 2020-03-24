Dash 24-Hour Volume Hits $623.99 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.67 or 0.01032780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BX Thailand, Ovis and WEX. In the last week, Dash has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $645.42 million and approximately $623.99 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,398,161 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Crex24, Ovis, Coinsuper, WEX, Trade By Trade, Kuna, Koineks, Gate.io, xBTCe, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, Graviex, BitFlip, Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange, ABCC, LBank, Binance, BX Thailand, HBUS, Liqui, Instant Bitex, LocalTrade, Coinhub, WazirX, Huobi, Bisq, OpenLedger DEX, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Coinbe, ACX, Tidex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinsquare, Bibox, OKEx, Bithumb, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Livecoin, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Bitinka, BiteBTC, Tux Exchange, Indodax, YoBit, Liquid, BitBay, Iquant, B2BX, C-Patex, Coindeal, Poloniex, CoinEx, COSS, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, Exmo, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

