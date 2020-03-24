DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.04217386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.