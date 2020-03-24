DATA Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, DATA has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $101,115.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

