Databroker Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,785.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

