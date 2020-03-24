Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,276.75

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 109.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $21,276.75 and $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 155.8% higher against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003794 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

