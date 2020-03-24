Datawallet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,826.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $276,597.83 and $69,826.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

