Datum Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a total market capitalization of $619,321.56 and $16,032.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.02657119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00184907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.