David L. Rosenblum Acquires 1,260 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Director David L. Rosenblum purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $11,818.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,025.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $282.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 351,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.