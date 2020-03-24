Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $44,531.25 in Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Davita stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

