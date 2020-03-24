DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

DCP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 3,769,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.18. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 306,520 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

