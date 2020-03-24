Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

