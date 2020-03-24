Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 76,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,664. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

