Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.12% of Deere & Company worth $611,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.49 on Tuesday, reaching $119.64. 1,371,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,664. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

