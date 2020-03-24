Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,845 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.27% of Deere & Company worth $145,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,007 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $14.85 on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. 3,488,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

