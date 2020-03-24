DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. DEEX has a total market cap of $435,142.72 and $1,899.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004961 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

