Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delek US by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.