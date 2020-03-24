Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Dell comprises approximately 7.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Dell worth $312,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,699. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

