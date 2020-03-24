Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $505,709.97 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Delphy has a total market cap of $505,709.97 and approximately $41.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

