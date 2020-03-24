Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

