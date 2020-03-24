Denarius Price Tops $0.0732 on Major Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $533,451.50 and approximately $61.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,292,037 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

