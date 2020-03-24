Denis Girouard Purchases 5,000 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.75 per share, with a total value of C$208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,043,750.

Denis Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.30 per share, with a total value of C$221,500.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Denis Girouard purchased 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.35 per share, with a total value of C$236,750.00.

TSE:NA traded up C$7.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.9299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

NA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.65.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

