Dent Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Dent has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $310,270.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Fatbtc and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinrail, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, FCoin, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

