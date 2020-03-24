Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€490.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €490.00 ($569.77) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €613.00 ($712.79) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €576.23 ($670.04).

KER traded up €23.80 ($27.67) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €429.75 ($499.71). 134,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €504.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €518.86.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

