Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.50 ($43.60).

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) on Tuesday, hitting €31.80 ($36.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,676 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.13.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

