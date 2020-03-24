DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 148.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $295,734.16 and $5,545.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 101.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 25,989,722 coins and its circulating supply is 25,989,622 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

