Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 805,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,354. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.