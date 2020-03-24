DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $897,939.23 and $100,460.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.