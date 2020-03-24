Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diageo worth $64,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

