DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

