Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, First Analysis lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $223.61 million, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Digi International by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

