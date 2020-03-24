Digital Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $592,769.03 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $592,769.03 and $8.63 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $51.33 or 0.00771631 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,548 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.