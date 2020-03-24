Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $310,175.11 and $225.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00710411 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

