DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,746.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $46,746.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

