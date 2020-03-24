DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Hits $553.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $553.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00699205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.