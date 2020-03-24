Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0277 on Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.02657119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00184907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

