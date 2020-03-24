Digix Gold Token Price Hits $53.33 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $217,808.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $53.33 or 0.00808759 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,608 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

