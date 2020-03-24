DigixDAO (DGD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $1.25 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $26.39 or 0.00401396 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, BigONE and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025556 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, BigONE, Cobinhood, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

