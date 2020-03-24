Dimension Chain (EON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002553 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

