Dinero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 36% against the US dollar. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $827.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.