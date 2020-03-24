Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,503 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,149 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JDST traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 914,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,677 shares during the last quarter.

